Remo Stars FC donates building to orphanage

Ikenne (Ogun) – As part of its corporate social responsibility, Ikenne-based Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) on Thursday donated a new building to the Blessed Assurance Orphanage in Ikenne, Ogun.

The President of the Club, Kunle Soname, said the gesture was part of the club ’s contributions in the support of the less privileged in the society.

Soname, represented by his wife, Oluwakemi, said that creating an enabling environment for the less privileged in the society would give them an assurance of a better future.



He expressed concern over the plight of the underprivileged, especially youths and children.

Soname gave an assurance that the club would not relent in its efforts toward giving care to the needy while rekindling their hope for the future regardless of their condition.

The Secretary of the orphanage, Gold Edouard, commended Soname for deeming it fit to construct a building for the home.

Edouard said that the initiative to build a home for the less privileged and abandoned babies was aimed at providing succour for them.

“Our aim is to provide a decent upbringing for the children as well as infusing in them a sense of belonging, security and above all sound educational values.

“We want to use this opportunity to appreciate Remo Stars FC for putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged and plead with all and sundry to assist in meeting the needs of the orphans,” she said. (NAN)