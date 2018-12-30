Remains of former President Shagari buried in Sokoto

…Buhari directs flags to fly at half mast for 3 days

By Adekunle Aliyu, Johnbosco Agbakwuru with agency report

The remains of Nigeria’s second republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, were laid to rest yesterday at his hometown in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Shagari died on Friday at the age of 93 at the National Hospital, Abuja.

His remains were received by Gov. Aminu Tambuwa at Sultan Abubakar III International Airport Sokoto at about 1: 00 p.m.

He was later buried according Islamic rights in his house at about 3:25 p.m.

The funeral prayer was led by Prof. Shehu Galadanchi and dignitaries that attended included Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu as well as Governors of Kebbi and Zamfara States, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu and Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, respectively.

Others were state, Alhaji Yahaya Abdudkarim, Sokoto Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mera.

The Federal Government delegation at the funerals was led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustspha, Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Minister of Commerce, Trade and Investment, Hajia A’isha Abubakar.

Mustapha described late Shagari as a humble leader who contributed immensely to democracy in Nigeria.

The SGF enjoined Nigerians to emulate his good qualities and condole the people of Sokoto State and Nigerians in general.

The General Commanding Officer (GOC), 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Stevenson Olabanji, led the military processions at the funeral.

In his condolence messages, Governor Tambuwal condoled with the family of Shagari, people of Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered, last night, that flags should fly at half-mast in military and para-military formations, as well as public buildings for three days, starting from today (Sunday).

In a statement he personally signed, Buhari declared: “The late President represented almost the last link with the government of our Founding Fathers under Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. He was also the first elected President of Nigeria.

“The late Alhaji Shagari was a man of many parts: teacher, local authority administrator, politician, minister, and finally President. He served his country with dedication and moderation.

“Over the years, through interaction at the Council of State, he and I came to understand and appreciate each other, whatever the differences we may have had in the past.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, myself and family, I send my condolences to the people of Nigeria, particularly to the late President’s family and the Government and people of Sokoto State. May his soul rest in peace.”