Rejoice Roland wins Miss Football Nigeria

Miss Rejoice Roland from Edo State has emerged the 2018 Miss Football Nigeria (Queen of Football), Amina Adamu from Nassarawa state won the 1st runner-up and crowned as Miss Fair Play, while Miss Precious Sunday from Edo State the 2nd runner-up got Miss Referee.

Ten models participated in the pageant, which was highly contested. The contestants were asked questions relating to football and current affairs. They appeared in casual wears, native attire and dinner gowns.

Prominent sports personalities were in attendance. Some guests at the event included Mr Fanny Amun (Former General Secretary, NFF), DG FRCN represented by Mr Shina Abimbola (Head Sports, Radio Nigeria) and Mrs. Preye Brigeni (Managing Director, Agape Kitchen).

Highlight of the event was the presentation of Pillar of Soccer Ambassador Award to Prof. Ignatius A. Onimawo Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma as the Best VC in Youth and Sports Development in Nigeria Universities.

Major Hamza – Al-Mustapha(RTD) Presidential Candidate, People Party of Nigeria represented by the Vice Presidential Candidate, Chief Robert Opara.