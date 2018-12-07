Reforms: Edo HOS seeks collaboration from Civil Service Commission, trade unions

The Edo State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, has sued for support and collaboration from the state’s Civil Service Commission and trade unions in the state, to drive reforms geared towards repositioning the civil service for effective service delivery.

At a separate visit to the Chairman and members of the State Civil Service Commission, Mr. Ehiozuwa solicited for the support of the commission to move the civil service to enviable heights.

Speaking when he met with a delegation of organised labour in the state, at Government House, Benin City, Ehiozuwa enjoined the unions to extend the same co-operation accorded his predecessor, Mrs. Gladys Idahor, to enable him deepen reforms in the state civil service.

The delegation on the visit included the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joint Negotiation Council (JNC) and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

Mr. Ehiozuwa appealed to the workers to maintain a positive attitude to work, as the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has good intentions for them.

He assured the unions that he will operate an open-door policy, and urged them to feel free to visit any time they need his attention.

Responding on behalf of the unions, the Chairman of the Edo Chapter of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ademokun, congratulated the Head of Service on his appointment as the new Head of Service in the state, adding that the appointment was well-deserved.

He assured the HOS of unalloyed collaboration and urged him to ensure he operates an open-door policy with all stakeholders. He prayed for the new Head of Service to have a peaceful tenure in office.

During the visit to the Edo State Civil Service Commission, Mr. Ehiozuwa reinstated his determination to work for the progress, growth and the desired reforms of the state civil and public services.

Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Princess (Mrs) Ekiuwa Inneh, congratulated the HOS on his appointment and thanked him for visiting the Commission.

She assured the Head of Service of her co-operation and support, adding that the Office of the Head of Service and the Civil Service Commission have the same goal, which is effective service delivery.