“Reflect on the lessons of Christ birth”- Okowa urges Christians

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has called on Christians to reflect on the lessons of the birth of Jesus Christ as they go about celebrating the yuletide.

Governor Okowa who spoke at the weekend during the silver jubilee celebration and foundation laying ceremony of a pastorium at the Divine-Way Baptist Church, Asaba, said Christ came that the world would be saved from sin and called on Christians to intensify efforts at soul winning to bring man back to God.

He said Christians should use the occasion to exhibit Godly virtues and render humanitarian services to mankind for the betterment of the nation and the sustenance of peace.

The Governor reiterated his call for total reconciliation with God and man in line with the yuletide, pointing out that the coming year would usher in more good tidings of love and unity.

While congratulating the Divine-Way Baptist Church on their twenty-fifth anniversary celebration, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa urged them to deepen their love for Christ who has made the expansion possible.

Chairman on the occasion and former Governor, Chief James Ibori in his remarks said he was happy with the rapid growth of the church and wished them many more fruitful years in serving God.

While calling on Christians not to be weary in well doing especially giving to the work of God in the church and the propagation of the gospel, adding that there were immense blessings in serving God.

High point of the service was the foundation laying of the proposed twin pastorium of the church which was performed by Governor Okowa.