Reddington unveils services to tackle medical tourism

By Gabriel Olawale

As part of its contribution towards stemming medical tourism, Reddington Hospital has unveiled a new and upgraded surgery and critical care facility that would specifically take care of complex specialised surgeries.

At the commissioning in Lagos, GMD and Chief of Surgery, Reddington Hospital, Dr. Olutunde Lalude said that due to lack of investment in the healthcare system, Nigeria’s index on global ranking was not encouraging making medical tourism a thriving industry.

Lalude disclosed that the situations are made worse with a sharp increase in the incident of non-communicable diseases, particularly as the population ages.

“The ability to provide high quality healthcare is seriously in short supply with many facilities facing serious issues that range from infrastructure, personnel and finance. In some cases, even basics such as oxygen is unavailable.

“We set up Davidson Specialist Surgery and Critical Care Centre as our contribution towards improving the accessibility and confidence of high quality surgery and medical care paired with highly skilled manpower to deliver the level of service obtainable around the world,” he explained.

Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr. Adeyemi Onabowale said the Centre which was named after Dr Neil Davidson, an Oxford-trained consultant physician and the founding medical director of the Reddington Hospital said: “What is new in the approach of the Centre is the tight integration and teamwork between surgery, anaesthesia and critical care which is crucial for optimal results following major surgery and treatment for major life-threatening conditions.

“The theatre has been upgraded with an array of modern surgical suite technology and new critical care equipment. We now have an operating theatre and intensive care unit that can compare with any hospital in the developed world.

“We also invested in the right expertise including highly experienced theatre and ICU staff, some of who are UK trained.

We can now offer almost every kind of surgery including general surgery, keyhole surgery, plastic surgery, neurosurgery and more, at this new facility.

“Patient safety is taken extremely seriously and our focus on tight infection control is in line with this.

He disclosed that Reddington Hospital was recently re-accredited by COHSASA. The award followed a rigorous, week-long assessment by a quality audit team from South Africa.