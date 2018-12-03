Real Estate and Luxury Solutions firm offers investment opportunities in Africa, Europe and America

Top real estate & luxury management firm, Coleone Concierge Management LLC, Dubai is offering interested Nigerian and global investors an opportunity to invest in a highly yield return on investment platform in some quintessential real estate and luxury lifestyle options in Dubai. E.g: Residential and Resorts Property Investments, Destination Management, Indoor & Outdoor Events, Luxury Yacht Rentals, Corporate Managements, Remittance/Transfers, Offshore /Freezone Company and Account Setups, Luxury Car/Chauffers.

According to the CEO of CCM “our services are extended to the arrangement and facilitation of debt financing and mortgages should you be interested to purchase any of the Resorts/Hotel or Residential Investments with high annual return on investment in exclusive areas in the United Arab Emirate (Dubai and Abhudabi) such as the Heart of Europe, World Islands Project, the exclusive Bvlgari Resorts Jumeirah Bay Island, Blue Waters Island, Burj Khalifa and theEmaar Creek Harbour Projects.

“We also manage your properties with a high return if you are a home owner

already in Dubai, you can contract CCM Luxury to turn your property into a

high yield vacation home under our global concierge services with our huge Dubai Holiday makers.”