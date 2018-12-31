Rabbit hunters responsible for Anambra mortuary fire – Health commissioner

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Anambra State government reacted last night on the fire incident at the Enugwu Ukwu General Hospital Mortuary where no fewer than 50 corpses deposited there were burnt to ashes.

Boy, 8, roasted to death in Enugu community

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Josephat Akabuike told Vanguard in a telephone interview that the inferno might have been caused by hunters who were hunting rabbits and grasscutters.

He said the chemical used in preserving the dead bodies are inflammable, which helped the fire to raze the mortuary with ease.

He warned against setting fire in the bush to force the animals out adding that the practice causes more harm often times.

He ruled out electrical fault, explaining that the mortuary was not even electrified in the first place.