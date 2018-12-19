 ‘PT’ll resist attempts to turn Nigeria into two-party state’

ABUJA— PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Peoples Trust, PT, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said that his party will resist the attempts by some dominant political forces to turn Nigeria into a two party state.

The Peoples Trust candidate, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Ibrahim, said that the party is aware of some subterranean moves by certain forces to strangulate the emerging political parties and turn Nigeria into a two party state.

He said: “There is no democracy in the world where choices are restricted to one or two parties. Even in the United States of America, where you have two dominant parties, there is multiplicity of parties that are allowed to participate in the process.

“The PT is the biggest of all the new political parties according to data from the Independent National Electoral Commission and we insist on being allowed to blossom and fulfill the yearnings of the Nigerian people who are certainly fed up with a lack of vision, passion and direction for the development of the country.

“Many of the actors in the political scene today who are outside the two dominant parties fought vigorously to ensure respect for fundamental rights of association of Nigerians.

“2019 will not be a choice between corruption and ineptitude. The PT is determined that despite attempts to make it look like that, the 2019 election will not be a choice between the PDP, which has been variously accused of corruption and the APC, which symbolizes administrative ineptitude and economic failure.”