PTAD has restored hope to pensioners- Sharon Ikeazor

By Oluwaseun Oyewole

Prior to the establishment of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), pension administration in Nigeria, especially as it concerns government pensioners, was nothing to write home about. The system was notorious for fraud, no thanks to the activities of corrupt government officials who engaged in the diversion, for personal use, the funds earmarked for pensioners.

However, the situation has changed following the measures and structures put in place by the PTAD management which has sanitised the system and restored hope to pensioners. There are testimonies from pensioners most of whom had lost hope as a result of failed promises by previous administrations but now receive their entitlements seamlessly.

How did this happen? A lot of material and human resources has been deployed to make the agency deliver on its goal. Meanwhile, no ship sets on a voyage without a captain who will direct its course to ensure a safe trip. Sharon Ikeazor, as Executive Secretary, is the captain at the PTAD. An outstanding amazon who has, in her own humble way, re-written women’s role in contemporary history and changed the perceived role of women as ushers, backbenchers and professional praise singers at political events, Ikeazor is a legal practitioner with over 30 years of experience as a solicitor. She has vast knowledge in business development, project management, administration, as well as national and international government liaison having worked with notable multinational organisations. The PTAD boss has been at the forefront of the campaign for women’s rights and emancipation of the citizenry at different stages of her career. From running a prison outreach programme which pays fines for people convicted for crime and also undertakes free legal services for inmates, her love for the less advantaged in the society predates her appointment at PTAD. It is an inborn character evident in her activities as a public officer to ensure that the sufferings of pensioners come to an end, and also eliminate all forms of corruption that hitherto characterised pension administration in Nigeria. This is in line with the ‘Change Agenda’ of the federal administration to eliminate corruption from the polity.

In just two years of taking up the challenge of reforming pension administration in Nigeria, she has rightly justified her appointment as a round peg in a round hole. Not only has she brought smiles to the faces of pensioners, she has equally created innovative employees at PTAD in a manner that gives the agency a corporate outlook in all areas of its operation.

Describing the challenges she met on ground as overwhelming, Ikeazor explained that the lack of a database of pensioners gave room for ghost beneficiaries and other fraudulent activities. She, however, said the agency has left no stone unturned to get rid of the activities which bedevilled the old pension regime. “When PTAD was established, it inherited a myriad of problems that had bedevilled the old pension offices namely, the Police, the Civil Service, Customs, Immigration and Prisons (CIPPO), as well as the Boards of Trustees of Parastatals and Agencies, which were poorly managed and underfunded thereby accruing a pension deficit of over USD 13billion as at 2004. There was no formal database of pensioners’ records, there were incomplete payrolls and reported instances of ghost beneficiaries as well as allegations of pervasive fraud in the operations of the offices”, she said.

“Having observed all these, we formed a partnership with the EFCC and the ICPC which brought about the setting up of an Anti-Corruption Transparency Unit (ACTU). This unit has been helpful in the discovery of corrupt practices in the system and some perpetrators of this evil act have been sentenced to jail.

“Furthermore, the verification exercise, which is taking place across the country, has helped to remove about 5,000 fake accounts from the Police pension payroll. “Following the successful conclusion of the nation-wide civil service pensioners’ verification exercise in December 2017, many pensioners who did not show up were given up to the end of March 2018 to come forward to be verified. A total of 24,021 who did not show up have now been suspended from the payroll, amounting to a monthly savings of N495,022,747.57 to government and approximately N6 billion per annum. “Pensioners in the Diaspora who have written to update us through our High Commissions and Embassies of their status will, however, not be affected. So far so good, we have finished verifying the pension payrolls for the civil service, Police and CIPPO while verification is ongoing for those under the over 250 federal parastatals and agencies.”

By being ICT compliant in the computation of pensioners’ benefits using data provided during verification, there has been a reduction in errors arising from manual computation thus providing a standard for determining entitlements across all categories of pensioners. The automation has further removed the need for manual processing of payments which hitherto allowed fraudulent groups to thrive on pension scamming. All payments from PTAD are now made through Government-to-Persons electronic payment platforms namely, REMITA and GIFMIS, such that staff members of PTAD do not have access to these funds because payments are made through the agency’s TSA accounts at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“PTAD is in the business of restoring hope in pension administration in Nigeria and we have put in place quite a number of measures to alleviate the sufferings of pensioners. We have introduced a client-focused service orientation that shows care and empathy because we discovered that, in time past, pensioners were treated with disrespect during verification and also when they try to follow up on the payment of their outstanding entitlements. To this effect, we introduced the concept of pensioner care and welfare whereby they are provided with conducive sitting atmosphere during verification, food and water, as well as wheelchairs for those who have mobility challenges. We also conduct mobile verification for those who are infirmed at their homes or hospital to ensure everyone is captured regardless of their health challenge”, the PTAD Executive Secretary explained.

Ikeazor disclosed that under the past pension regime, there was no communication channel between pensioners and the pension administrator, thus necessitating the need to set up a contact centre that pensioners can either call or send emails to lodge complaints without visiting a PTAD office. “We have also taken our services to the states in order to be closer to pensioners. We have stakeholders’ forum in the six geo-political zones of the country where we brief them on what we are doing and what they should expect in future. We have equally leveraged on popular events such as the Ofala Festival in Onitsha and Ojude-Oba in Ijebu-Ode to get closer to pensioners by setting up complaint desks because we discovered that a lot of them come out to celebrate with friends during these festivals”, she pointed out.

Currently, PTAD has 229,863 pensioners under its administration with payments of about N14 billion to 99,764 Civil Service pensioners in addition to their gratuities. All retired Federal Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Service under defined benefit scheme have been paid as well as 338 next of kin of deceased Civil Service pensioners. 3,537 Delta Steel Company pensioners were pay-rolled in August 2018 for monthly pension for life. Also, 7,969 verified pensioners from North-Central and South-West have had their complaints resolved; their benefits recomputed and have been put back on the payroll just as 5,382 Civil Service pensioners have been paid a total sum of N1.7bn outstanding pension arrears. These are among the 7,969 Civil Service pensioners enrolled on the PTAD monthly payroll in March 2018 with a total payment of N71.5m for the month.

Also, 2,830 Civil Service pensioners, verified in the North-East between November 2016 and January 2017 but wrongly removed from the payroll prior to the establishment of PTAD, were put back on the payroll and paid arrears of N1,328,935,014.82 in June 2017 while 8,564 Civil Service pensioners verified in the South-South between January and February 2017 were pay-rolled and paid arrears of N4, 984,219,446.99 between June and December 2017.

In addition, PTAD has pay-rolled 470 pensioners of New Nigerian Newspapers, 933 NICON Insurance pensioners, 11,000 NITEL/Mtel pensioners, as well as 284 pensioners of Nigeria Reinsurance after 16 years while 641 Federal Housing Authority pensioners and 79 from the Nigeria Defence Academy (civilians) were added in May 2018. 174 War Affected Retired Police Officers (WARPO) were paid N571, 568, 819.30 as gratuity and arrears in October 2017. This happened 17 years after a pardon and amnesty was granted in 2,000 by the Federal Government to the officers dismissed in 1971 after the Biafra War. PTAD has succeeded in giving hope to the next of kin of deceased pensioners of the health & education sectors who, after due verification and validation, were paid N1, 923, 500, 441.03 being the entitlements of the respective breadwinners who had passed on.

The Directorate has also been successful in the recovery of cash and non-cash pension assets totalling N21.87bn trapped in various insurance companies and underwriters that were hitherto managing the pension funds of universities and parastatals. It also put the machinery in place to recover the outstanding assets with these insurance companies and underwriters to enable it liquidate the huge unfunded pension liabilities inherited from the previous pension regimes.

On how law and politics have contributed to her success as a public officer, Ikeazor explained that the ethics of her profession and the passion for getting things done have been her driving force while politics widened her horizon in managing people. The PTAD boss said, “As a legal practitioner with 30 years of experience, I am guided by the ethics of my profession to always do what is right while my political journey has taken me across the length and breadth of Nigeria, and I have been able to see the needs of my country. “After my involvement in the protest against poor airline management in Nigeria, I decided to join politics in a bid to effect the change I want to see in our nation, so I joined the Congress for Progressive Change and I was elected the National Women Leader and, subsequently, Interim National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a result of the merger involving ANPP, ACN and CPC. I established the APC’s Young Women’s Forum to sponsor young female politicians and also organize series of trainings for our young politicians. Overall, being a lawyer and politician has been helpful in discharging my duties as the helmsman of PTAD.”

Purpose-driven and result-oriented, Ikeazor has continued to use her office to promote social justice and good governance, as, according to her, the greatest injustice against humanity is to deny those who have laboured for the greatness of a country their benefits at old age.

Under her watch, PTAD is being strengthened institutionally through initiatives and internal activities such as the condition of service and scheme of service which has been ratified by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation. The development of PTAD’s operating procedure represents a major milestone for the Directorate. It shows who does what, when and how in a bid to increase efficiency, professionalism and accountability.

A courageous social crusader, Ikeazor informed that her father has been a great source of inspiration to her, having given her equal training with her brothers, saying this helped to lay a solid foundation for her success in life. She also mentioned her grandmother as another role model who inspired her. “My grandmother was a midwife and she was friends with Mrs Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and Dr. Elizabeth Awoliyi, the first female doctor in western Nigeria. They were the first women from Nigeria to attend the women conference in Russia in early 50s.

These two personalities taught me great lessons in life and that is why I don’t judge people by their gender, religion or tribe. I judge people by their ability to do the work that is given to them. I also believe there is a Supreme Being that created us and we are accountable to Him at the end of our journey on earth. So, for me, living is not what you get, it is what you give. When pensioners are paid, I am always happy because we have given them hope”.