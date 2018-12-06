Promote relevance of NYSC Scheme-Fayemi tells Corp members

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado -Ekiti-The Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi has urged the corp members posted to Ekiti state to engage the service year in promoting the relevance of the NYSC scheme in the country.

The governor made the call in his keynote address at the closing ceremony parade of the 2018 Corp members, batch C, stream 11 posted to Ekiti and Kogi state, at the NYSC permanent orientation Camp Ise Orun /Emure Ekiti .

Fayemi, represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi said “the NYSC scheme in its existence has grown in its leaps and bounds and has remained relevant to our National aspiration of building a peaceful, united and egalitarian society.

He added that the scheme has promoted mobilility of skilled Labour and helped in ensuring the socioeconomic development of the nation .

The governor admonished the newly inducted corp members to proceed into their places of primary assignments and put all the trainings they have received into effective use .

“Like your predecessors, you must get involved in activities which will further promote the relevance of the NYSC scheme and not otherwise ”

While promising to at all times give the Corps members deployed to Ekiti the needed encouragement and support, Fayemi enjoined the Corp members to shun every negative tendency such as cultism, political thuggery and any form of violence.

The Ekiti State coordinator for the NYSC, Mrs Emmanuela Okpongete said the establishment of NYSC scheme over forty-five years ago was a bid to develop common ties among the youths of Nigeria, promote national unity and develop the youths .

She added that the scheme has had positive and encouraging impact.

She affirmed that “the three weeks orientation course had exposed the Corp members to some of the pressing needs of society and offered them opportunities for sober reflection and means of tackling the numerous challenges facing the nation ”

The NYSC coordinator urged the Corps members to impact positively in their host communities .

“As you proceed to your places of primary assignments, I encourage you to shun all forms of vices, impact positively on your host communities and bring about accelerated development particularly in the rural areas where most of you will be posted ”

Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello was represented by kogi state commissioner for youth and sports, Prince Salisu, Ogu, Sanni, the Kogi state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Oludolapo Ayile was also in attendance.