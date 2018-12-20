Processing centres: Obaseki urges manufacturers, small businesses to work together

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN — Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has urged small businesses, manufacturers and academics to work together at the 12 processing centres being built in different locations across the state to boost job creation.

Obaseki gave the charge after inspecting renovation work at the abandoned state government-owned warehouse in Evbuoriaria, along Sapele Road, in Benin City.

He said the idea behind the centres is to link entrepreneurs to power, water and other necessary utilities to drive business growth in the state.

Besides, he disclosed that the centres were being set up in collaboration with academic institutions, manufacturer associations and private industries.

He said: “We have identified six of such facilities within the Benin metropolis and in six other locations in the state to serve as processing centres.

“We want to encourage artisans to come to these locations and produce. What we have done here is to refurbish government warehouses and are discussing with private power suppliers to provide electricity.”

Meanwhile, in a bid to deepen reforms in governance, Edo State Government has organised a three-day workshop for procurement officers in Ministries, Agencies and Departments, MDAs, including staff of Edo State Public Procurement Agency, EDPPA, on data disclosure to meet guidelines for open contracting data standards.