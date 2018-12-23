President Buhari is an honest leader, says leader of Qadiriyya sect in Africa

The Leader of Qadiriyya Sect in Africa, Sheikh Qaribullah Nasir-Kabara has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an honest leader with listening ears.

The sect leader made the declaration during the sect’s annual Maulud celebration held in Kano.

Nasiru-Kabara said President Buhari also has deep interest of the country at heart and should be emulated by all those that wish Nigeria well.

He recalled that during a recent visit to the presidential villa by leaders of the sect, their request for some projects from the government were responded to quickly.

“This could only be possible when you have a leader with determination and commitment to uplift the living standard of the people.”

He canvassed support for the President in his efforts to reposition Nigeria on the path of growth and development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, who was represented at the event by the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Dr Abdullahi Baffa-Bichi, reaffirmed his commitment towards moving the country forward.

He advised the electorate to vote wisely by electing people with credibility and integrity at all levels during the forthcoming 2019 general elections

The President also explained that the electorate have a crucial role to play in the fight against corruption and bad governance by electing credible people to lead them.

He said his administration has done a lot in correcting the wrongs of the past and would do more if given another mandate in 2019.

Buhari also reiterated that his mission was to reassemble Nigeria to return to the glorious days which would be the pride of every citizen.

“Although, this is not a political gathering, but kindly allow me to intimate you on our policy thrust and our commitment to make this country great.

“We are indebted to serve you diligently and make our country grow in prosperity for a better living and you should also help us in this regard by making sure that only credible people get elected,” said the president.

Buhari pointed out that corruption is the major impediment to Nigeria’s growth, but assured that with the efforts put in place by his administration, the country had taken the path of development.

He said that this could be consolidated if Nigerians renew their mandate to the administration.

The President commended the late leader of the Qadiriyya sect, Sheikh Nasiru-Kabara whom he described as a reformer and scholar whose work in religious propagation has no equal.

He explained that the late leader has dedicated all his life in the service of the Almighty through the promotion of religious understanding, peace, unity and tranquility among the people.

According to him, Nigeria was blessed with good and righteous people such as Sheikh Kabara and urged the followers not to deviate from his principles of respect, scholarship and fear of God.

On his part, Baffa-Bichi, the TETfund boss promised to publish all works of the late leader of the sect that were not published before his death, as part of his contribution to sustaining scholarship and religious education.