President Buhari begs senate for early passage of 2019 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appeared before the joint session of the National Assembly (NASS) to present the 2019 budget.

He was accompanied to National Assembly by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Loud ovation and encomium heralded Buhari’s arrival at the joint session with shouts of “Sai Baba’’ as he waved to the crowd.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara jointly presided over the joint session with Saraki introducing the ceremony.

The budget proposal is the last Buhari would present to the 8th National Assembly.

President Buhari says “We can all commit to the early passage of this Bill.I thank you most sincerely for your attention. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

president Buhari also highlighted the payment of workers Salaries as one of the main areas the budget would address.

“We have intervened several times to support states in the payment of salaries. The Federal Government has also sustained its efforts to curb corruption through the comprehensive cooperation of the single treasury account.”- President Muhammadu Buhari.#Budget2019

News men report that the 2019 total budget estimate is N300 billion lower than the N9.1 billion being implemented for the current fiscal year.

According to Buhari, N4.04 trillion or 50.31 per cent is earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N2.03 trillion representing 22.98 per cent earmarked for capital projects.

Other estimates are N492.36 billion for statutory transfers; N2.14 trillion for debt servicing and provision of N120 billion as sinking fund.

He explained that the sinking fund would be used to “retire maturing bonds to local contractors”.

The 2019 budget proposal is based on an oil production estimate of 2.3 million barrels per day and an exchange rate of N305 to a dollar.

Other benchmarks are: real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 3.01 per cent and inflation rate of 9.98 per cent.

The total projected revenue, according to the president, is N6.97 trillion, which is three per cent lower than the 2018 estimate of N7.17 trillion.

Buhari said the expected income consisted of oil revenue projected at N3.73 trillion, and non-oil revenue estimated at N1.39 trillion.

“The estimate from non-oil revenue consists of N799.52 billion from company income tax; N229.34 billion from value added tax, and customs duties of N302.5 billion.

“We have reduced our expectations from independent revenue to N624.58 billion.

“Other revenues expected in 2019 include various recoveries of N203.38 billion; N710 billion as proceeds from the restructuring of government equity in joint ventures, and other sundry incomes of N104.1 billion,” he said.

The president explained that the total N8.83 trillion proposed expenditure for 2019 included grants and donor funds amounting to N209.92 billion.

Buhari said although the 2019 estimate was lower than the 2018 budget of N9.1 trillion, it was higher than the N8.6 trillion originally proposed by the executive to the National Assembly.

The budget deficit is projected to decrease to N1.86 trillion or 1.3 per cent of the GDP in 2019 from N1.95 trillion projected for 2018.

“This reduction is in line with our plan to progressively reduce deficit and borrowings over the medium term,” he said.

On sectoral allocation, the president said the Ministry of Interior would get N569.07billion, Defence (N435.62 billion), Education (N462.24 billion) and Health (N315.62 billion).(NAN)