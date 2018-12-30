Premier League in England searches for new CEO after Dinnage u-turn

Manchester (UK) – Susanna Dinnage, who was due to take charge as new chief executive of the Premier League in England, has changed her mind.

The league said in a statement on Sunday that she would not be replacing Richard Scudamore after all.

“In spite of her commitment to the Premier League in early November, Susanna Dinnage has now advised the Nominations Committee that she will not be taking up the position of Chief Executive,” read the statement.

“The Committee has reconvened its search and is talking to candidates. There will be no further comment until an appointment is made,” concluded the statement.

Executive chairman Scudamore will relinquish his duties at the end of 2018.

The Premier League has decided to split his role, with Dinnage lined up to take over as chief executive before her change of heart.

Dinnage is currently the global president for Animal Planet at media organisation Discovery Inc.

She has previously worked as president for Discovery Networks UK and Ireland.(Reuters/NAN)