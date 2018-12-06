Pregnant doctor, 2 nurses, 2 lecturers kidnapped in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A heavily pregnant doctor, two nurses of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo and two lecturers from the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic were reportedly kidnapped along the Akure/ Owo expressway in Ondo state on Tuesday.

But Four out of the eight kidnapped staff of the Osun College of Technology, Esa-Oke, kidnapped on Tuesday by unknown gunmen regained their freedom yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers numbering over five held motorists plying the Akure/ Owo expressway in Ondo state hostage for hours on Tuesday.

Families of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic staff that was kidnapped, Taiwo Akinyemi, said that his abductors have asked for N100m ransom before he could be released.

However, the Ondo state police command confirmed that two persons were abducted on Tuesday evening by the suspected kidnappers who blocked the expressway to prevent easy passage of vehicle.

No fewer than 10 cars reportedly ran into the kidnap operation and their occupants robbed by the suspects.

Vanguard learned that the motorists had earlier thought it was a robbery operation until some of the occupants of the vehicles were marched into the thick forest by the suspects who brandished dangerous weapons including AK47 riffles and arrows.

Many passengers and residents of Amurin community, who took to their heels in a bid to escape, sustained serious injuries.

Contacted, the Police imagemaker, Femi Joseph who confirmed the incident said only two staff of both the State-owned Polytechnic and FMC were kidnapped.

According to him the suspects trooped to the express road under the pretence of being armed robbers only to start shooting sporadically into the air and later abducted some occupants of the vehicles.

Joseph was optimistic that police detectives would soon secure the release of the victims and arrest the suspects.

…in Osun

Yesterday, Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Folashade Odoro, disclosed that four out of the eight kidnapped staff of the Osun College of Technology, Esa-Oke, kidnapped on Tuesday by unknown gunmen have regained their freedom.

Odoro, however, declined to give further details relating to their freedom but said police operatives were still working towards the release of the remaining four.

Recall that suspected gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped eight staff of the College and also killed one of them that tried to escape the gunmen.

Institution’s reaction

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Adewale Oyekanmi, yesterday, said that the staff were attacked and kidnapped around 4:30 pm while leaving the college premises after the close of work on Tuesday.

Oyekanmi said the gunmen blocked Esa-Oke Road which leads to the college campus, stopped the vehicles of staff and abducted them.

“One of the staff was shot and killed when he did not stop and was trying to escape the gunmen in his car.

“So far, the gunmen have not made contact with the family of the kidnapped persons or with the school management.

“The Police, DSS and OPC are helping in combing the bushes to see if they can rescue the kidnapped staff.”