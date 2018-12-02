PPA governorship candidate, picks deputy from Delta north

The governorship candidate of the Progressive Peoples’ Alliance, PPA, Dr. O’diakpo Obire has picked his running mate, Engr. Rex Chinye Biose, from the Delta north senatorial district.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Comrade Musa O’Karo Ugasa, said the nomination of Engr. Biose came as a result of consultations from relevant stakeholders across the state.

According to the statement, the deputy governorship candidate, Engr. Biose, popularly called “Man of Excellence” is a native of Idumuje-Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Boise who is an Engineer by profession was until his nomination, an Engineering Consultant and a School Proprietor. He also had a successful career in banking, spanning fifteen years and rose to the position of Regional Head, Corporate Bank, Edo/Delta in one of the leading banks in Nigeria.

He resigned from his position in 2016 to engage in Engineering Procurement and Consultancy. In this capacity, he has handled a number of projects with the highest standards of technical proficiency.

On his educational background, Biose attended Emotan Primary School and the famous Edo College, both in Benin City, before he later obtained Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering in 1997, with special interest in Engineering Thermodynamics and Engineering Design, from the University of Benin, Edo State.

He did his National Youth Service in 1998 at Petroleum Resources Limited, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.