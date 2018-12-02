Breaking News
Translate

Post your ideas to get Nigeria working again on Twitter, Atiku tells Nigerians

On 4:30 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate for 2019 election Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has asked Nigerians to post a one-minute video about their ideas to get Nigeria working again on their Twitter account by Dec 24 with the hashtag #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain

Former vice-President Atiku Abubakar speaks during the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on October 6, 2018.
Nigeria’s main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has picked Abubakar to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari who is seeking a second term in presidential polls scheduled for February 2019. / AFP PHOTO /

Atiku also said that ‘to defeat terrorism, we need to arm our military & motivate them with good working conditions, especially the lower ranks who face the greatest risks & are the least paid. We need to demonstrate that when you fight for Nigeria, Nigeria will fight for you.’


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.