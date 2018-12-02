Post your ideas to get Nigeria working again on Twitter, Atiku tells Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate for 2019 election Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has asked Nigerians to post a one-minute video about their ideas to get Nigeria working again on their Twitter account by Dec 24 with the hashtag #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain



Atiku also said that ‘to defeat terrorism, we need to arm our military & motivate them with good working conditions, especially the lower ranks who face the greatest risks & are the least paid. We need to demonstrate that when you fight for Nigeria, Nigeria will fight for you.’

