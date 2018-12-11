POSN calls on NASS to override Buhari on Electoral Bill

By Prince Okafor

A group, Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has urged the National Assembly to save the nation’s democracy by immediately overriding President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the amendment of the Electoral Act.

Buhari, on Thursday, December 6, 2018, declined assent to the bill for the fourth time, saying that he is “concerned that passing a new electoral bill this far into the electoral process for the 2019 general election which commenced under the 2015 Electoral Act, could create some uncertainty about the applicable legislation to govern the process.”

But in a statement signed by its’ Spokesman, Chief T.E. Ezeoke, POSN noted that this legislative action has become imperative as the President’s decision is a calculated attempt to hold the nation to ransom, inject crisis into the electoral process and ultimately scuttle the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

The group also described the various reasons that the President gave for declining his assent as baseless.