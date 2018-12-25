Political thugs stab NYSC member dead in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA—A National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, member, serving in Nasarawa State, Samuel Makene was, last Thursday, stabbed to death by political thugs.

Samuel, a 2018 Batch A corps member, was allegedly killed at the Akwanga residence of David Ombugadu, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate and a member representing Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba constituency in the House of Representatives.

Samuel’s father, Mr. Dauda Makene, in a speech at the funeral service held for his son on Sunday, explained that the deceased had tried to protect the properties of the lawmaker from vandals, when he met his untimely death.

According to him, “my son was trying to protect the properties of his principal when the incident happened. The sad part is that this is not the first time the boys have been antagonising Samuel. It is the same set of boys that stabbed him to death.

“We have accepted what happened as the will of God and will not take the laws into our hands. Also, I am appealing to our youths not to take the law into their hands even though I know how much they loved Samuel and how painful the incident is to the family.”

Meanwhile, Ombugadu in whose residence the incident took place, also expressed grief during the funeral service over the incident and decried the manner in which the corps member was killed as unfortunate and painful.

The lawmaker who is a governorship candidate of PDP in the 2019 general election pledged to make adequate security his priority if elected in 2019.

According to him, “what happened is so painful and I have been asking myself, why Samuel? I was almost approaching Abuja when they called to inform me on what happened to Samuel. He was the owner of the house. My house was his own. Anytime I am not there, he was always there, taking care of the place.

“That is why when we left for Abuja, he was there taking care of everything. He was steadfast, consistent and humble and I will really miss him.”

NYSC reacts

This is just NYSC, in Nasarawa State, while expressing shock over the death of the corps member, Samuel Makene, urged other corps members to be apolitical to prevent being engulfed in the dangers associated with politics.

Acting Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, NYSC, Nasarawa, Jacob Unogwu, told newsmen in Lafia yesterday, that the State Coordinator, Mrs Zainab Isah, was informed of the death of the corps member by DSS.

Nasarawa State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, ASP Samaila Usman, confirmed the incident, noting that efforts were on to investigate the circumstances that led to the killing.