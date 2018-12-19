Policeman that shot passenger over N100 in Rivers nabbed

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The Rivers State Police Command has arrested the police officer, who shot a passenger in Rivers State because of N100 bribe.

The police personnel, who was on stop and search at Evekwu axis on the East-West road with other colleagues, shot a passenger who was travelling on Agofure bus from Warri in Delta State to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Confirming the development, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, said the officer, who shot the passenger has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department, adding that Section 237 of Police Code, which borders on how an officer should use a firearm would be evoked on the suspect.

He said the incident happened on December 11, adding that the victim has already been discharged from the hospital.