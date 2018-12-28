Policeman kills Air Force personnel in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

There was pandemonium at the premises of a new generation bank along the popular Ndidem Usang Iso Road in Calabar, yesterday, after a Policeman, Sergeant Williams Enah, attached to Mopol 11, allegedly shot and killed an Air Force personnel,

The incident occurred at the Automated Teller Machine, ATM, section of the bank. Eye witnesses said that Sergeant Enah, who was deployed to the bank to secure it, was alerted by noise from the ATM point.

An eye witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “In an attempt to ascertain what was going on, some of the customers attempted to round the policeman up.

“In his bid to defend himself, he fired a shot into the air, apparently to disperse the crowd round him, only for the bullet to hit one of them, who turned out to be an Air Force personnel. It was after the incident that we knew others were also Airforce men.”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident adding that it was true that an Air Force officer was shot by a policeman attached to a bank on Marian road.

The PPRO also confirmed that the Air Force personnel who was shot has been confirmed dead at the Police clinic.

Irene said: “The Air Force officer was hit by bullet and was rushed to the Police Clinic where he was confirmed dead by the Police Doctor but the situation is quite under control.

“About eight Air Force officers were in mufti and after the incident, it was discovered that they were Air Force personnel but the Commissioner of Police and the Air Force Commander have met and are finding ways to settle the matter amicably.

“The Police man (Suspect) was whisked away from the scene and his gun was taken from him. The suspect will be tried in the orderly room and if found guilty, he will be sanctioned according to the law.”