Police uncover fake wine factory in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Lagos State Police Command has uncovered an uncompleted storey building in Aboru area of Oke-Odo, Lagos, where fake wine and assorted beverages are brewed.

Recovered from the illegal brewery were 4000 bottles of adulterated wine of different brands, 1000 empty bottles of popular wines used by the producer.

Arrested was the producer, 48- year old Uju Daniel Ughanze, an indigene of Anambra state.

The uncompleted building which also served as a residential apartment for the suspect’s family has various compartments, where the adulterated drinks are produced.

One of the compartments as observed during Imohimi Edgal, Lagos State Police Command Commissioner’s visit, to the illegal brewery, was used for processing the chemical, while another was used to fill the bottles, while six rooms upstairs were used as stores for the finished drinks.

Expressing shock and worry over the health implication of the fake drinks on Lagosians, Edgal, said samples of the recovered products would be sent to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC for laboratory analysis.