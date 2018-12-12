Police recruitment: PSC receives 104,289 applications, 12 days after opening portal

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The Police Service Commission, PSC, has received 104,289 applications from interested Nigerians who want employment into Nigeria Police Force as constables., barely 12 days after the portal was opened on November 30, 2018.

Head Public Relations and Information of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement,yesterday: “The applications hit this figure as at 11.30 am on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

“The portal will officially close on January 11, 2019 in compliance with the six weeks requirement by Federal Character Commission, FCC.

“Niger State has the highest number of applicants at 7,985, while Bayelsa State has the least applications of 347.

“Kano State is second with 7,513, Katsina, third with 6,820, Bauchi fourth with 6,204 and Kaduna State fifth with 5,729 applicants.

“Following Bayelsa from the rear, is Lagos State with only 516 applicants, Ebonyi State is next with 600, Anambra State, 605, Abia State, 733 and Imo State with 870 applicants.

“Of the 104,289 applications received so far by the commission, 93,871 were males while 10,418 were females.

“The commission restates its commitment to ensure a merit driven and transparent recruitment exercise that will follow due process and abide with the relevant rules and regulations in the public service.”

“Applicants are warned not to give money to anybody for assistance as the giver and receiver if caught will face the full weight of the law.

“Applicants are required to apply on-line to the Commission’s portal www.nigeriapolicecareers.net and applications are free.

“This is for the benefit of other interested applicants. They are only required to fill the form online and also submit it online.”