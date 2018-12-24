Police questions Ex-NASS member, Agoda for forgery

…I was only invited over a petition – AGODA

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THREE time member of the National Assembly representing Ethiope federal constituency, Hon Harlims Agoda, was Friday invited by the FCT Police Command over an allegation of forgery and criminal conspiracy leveled against him.

Agoda was reported to have been allowed to go by the police and asked to return in January for further investigation.

The allegation on the former lawmaker is sequel to a letter addressed to the FCT Police Command by the Director of Administration of the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abuja, Abdullahi Gashu who cited forgery and impersonation on some documents filed by Agoda in a pre-election suit he filed before an Abuja Federal High Court.

Acting on the letter by the party, the command in a letter signed by one DCP Salisu Gyain, invited Agoda for questioning citing criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and impersonation.

However, Agoda in a swift reaction, denied being arrested saying, “I was only invited for questioning over a petition sponsored against me by Olorogun Solomon Edojah over the APC candidacy for Ethiope federal constituency.

“I went there, explained myself to the IPO in charge of the case and I was asked to go after being there for less than 5 minutes.”