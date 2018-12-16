Police query staff over death of lady in hotel room

Abakaliki – The Ebonyi police in Ebonyi are investigating the death of a yet to be identified lady in a hotel room on Afikpo Road, Abakaliki.

DSP Loveth Odaa, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Ebonyi , told newsmen in Abakaliki on Sunday that the victim had deep cuts on her chest and neck.



Odaa said that the manager of the hotel, the supervisor and other workers were being questioned in connection with the incident.

“The identities of both the victim and the person being accused of the killing are unknown but investigations are on-going.

“The hotel management should be blamed for negligence because the killing was not noticed instantly with the corpse discovered after some days,” she said.

Odaa appealed to the public to provide useful information that could lead to the arrest of the culprit and promised that police would get to the root of the matter.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the hotel staff knew about the incident when an unpleasant odour came from the room.

“When the odour became unbearable, I drew the attention of the hotel management which responded and discovered that the fair-complexioned lady had been stabbed.

“She was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend as the hotel management contacted the police who took the staff to the station for interrogation.

“The corpse was later evacuated and it was noticed that it had deep cuts on the chest, neck and other parts.

“The killer also took the lady’s belongings, including her phone, possibly to prevent being traced,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Eze, the Hotel Manager, said he travelled when the incident occurred but that as soon as he was briefed, he informed the police.

“We are not linking the killing to ritual purposes because all her vital body parts were intact by the time the corpse was evacuated.

“Incidents such as this form the risk associated with operating a hotel business and we have taken it as it came,” he said. (NAN)