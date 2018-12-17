Police launch manhunt for killers of Anambra community leader

The Police Command in Anambra stat has launched a manhunt to apprehend killers of Angus Okoye, 48, a community leader at Isuanocha in Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

We’re cultists, not armed robbers — Suspects beg police

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Awka.

Mohammed said the Dunukofia Police Division received a distress call on Sunday at about 9 a.m. that a middle aged man was found lying unconscious at the boundary between Isuaniocha and Nawgu village.

“Following the report, Police patrol team attached to Dunukofia Division visited the scene in conjunction with local vigilante group.

“The victim was photographed and taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on arrival,” Mohammed, said.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was allegedly kidnapped from his residence at Ifite Isu village, Isuaniocha in Awka North Local Government Area on Dec. 15, at about 11:30 p.m.

He said the victim was shot on the head and neck by his assailants and his Honda Pilot car with registration number, Lagos FST430DM, was abandoned.

Mohammed said exhibits recovered at the scene included one expended cartridge and three empty shells from a pistol.

The corpse has since been deposited at the Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital morgue for postmortem.

The Police spokesperson said increased patrols and surveillance were ongoing in the area, to forestall possible breakdown of law and order in the community.

NAN also reports that the incident may not be unconnected with the recent crisis in Isuanoacha community over town union leadership crisis.

The warring factions were, however, warned by the Police not to take laws into their hands. (NAN)