Police investigate fire outbreak at APC candidate’s campaign office in Enugu

On 4:47 pmIn News by Idowu Bankole

The Police Command in Enugu State has commenced investigation into the fire outbreak that at  the campaign of Mr George Ogara, the Governorship Candidate  of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogara’s campaign office is located by Railway line close to Ogui Junction within Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said  in a statement in Enugu on Sunday:  “It was gathered that in the early hours of today (Dec.23), fire incident had allegedly occurred at Ogara APC campaign office.

“The raging fire allegedly burnt two campaign buses.’’

Amaraizu  said the prompt intervention of police operatives and Fire Service personnel prevented the fire from escalating  and causing further destruction.

“A full scale investigation had commenced into the incident with a view to finding its cause and possible culprit or culprits.

“However, security has been beefed up and intensified within and around the scene,’’ he said. (NAN)


