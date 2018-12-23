Police investigate fire outbreak at APC candidate’s campaign office in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has commenced investigation into the fire outbreak that at the campaign of Mr George Ogara, the Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogara’s campaign office is located by Railway line close to Ogui Junction within Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu on Sunday: “It was gathered that in the early hours of today (Dec.23), fire incident had allegedly occurred at Ogara APC campaign office.

“The raging fire allegedly burnt two campaign buses.’’

Amaraizu said the prompt intervention of police operatives and Fire Service personnel prevented the fire from escalating and causing further destruction.

“A full scale investigation had commenced into the incident with a view to finding its cause and possible culprit or culprits.

“However, security has been beefed up and intensified within and around the scene,’’ he said. (NAN)