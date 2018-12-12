Police deny issuing report on Imo APGA guber primaries

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Imo State Police Command, yesterday said it has not issued any report regarding the governorship primaries conducted in the state by the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ikeokwu Orlando in a statement to newsmen in Owerri denied a report credited to the police on APGA primaries.

Prior to this development, the police in the state had been implicated in issuing a report in favour of a particular politician relating to the APGA governorship ticket.

However, Ikeokwu said the command only reported its findings to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The police image maker was careful not to unveil the content of the report of APGA governorship primaries but added that whoever was interested in knowing about the police report should apply for it.

APGA has come under intense pressure since it concluded its primaries which produced Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the governorship candidate.

Some of the aspirants who contested against Araraume had decamped from the party to other parties where they emerged as flag-bearers, while other aspirants dropped out of the race.

According to the release by the police, “The command does not send report of elections to a person or persons as purportedly done in the present report posted on social media.”