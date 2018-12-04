Police declare war on kidnappers, cultists in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—THE Police in Abia State have declared war on kidnappers and cultists in the state and urged residents to volunteer information about criminals to the security agencies to ensure a crime free festive season.

Police hunt ritualists that killed woman, plucked out 2 eyes in Delta

Police hunt ritualists that killed woman, plucked out 2 eyes in Delta

Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr. Chris Ezike who stated this while briefing journalists in Umuahia, said he has made efforts to check kidnapping in the state by setting up the Abia State Command Anti- Kidnapping squad in all Police divisions.

He lamented the rate at which cultism has infiltrated secondary schools, markets and streets , stressing that an anti cultism outfit that will combine carrot and stick will soon take off before Christmas.

“On the challenges of kidnapping in Aba area of Abia State and the need to coordinate and consolidate our efforts as well as promote the use of technology in tackling the menace, I have with immediate effect established the Abia State Command Anti Kidnapping Squad with jurisdiction to cover all parts of the State.

“A superintendent of Police has also been appointed as the squad leader and in the coming days, their impact will be felt in mitigating the challenges of kidnapping. Cultism in Abia State may assume a worrisome dimension if drastic measures are not put in place to checkmate the activities of these sons and daughters of evil.

“The trend is indicative of the fact that it has penetrated our secondary schools, streets, markets and social clusters. The command has commissioned an operational-psycho-social study that will inform our response in the immediacy, but most likely, an anti cultism outfit that will combine the carrot and stick may be rolled out by the command before Christmas.”