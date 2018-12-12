Police arrest notorious traffic robber at Iju-Ishaga

By Suliat Elemosho

A notorious traffic robber that has been terrorizing Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos State was arrested, weekend, by the Police after a gun duel that lasted for hours. Other members of the robbery gang narrowly escaped with injuries during the encounter.

Disclosing this during a press conference, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal said the arrested suspect identified as Olamide Bello is assisting the Police in their investigation and assured that the fleeing members of the gang will soon be rounded up.

Giving details of the encounter, the Police boss said that based on credible information about some traffic robbers along Iju-Ishaga area of the state, the robbers were sighted robbing passersby of their valuables.

He said: “Police officers along Ikeja quickly mobilised to the scene and when the robbers sighted them, they ran in different directions.

“They were given serious chase and luckily in the process, one of them was arrested. A cut-to-size locally-made pistol and one cartridge was recovered from the suspect.

“During interrogation, he gave his name as Olamide Bello. Investigation is ongoing on how to get other members of the gang while Olamide Bello is assisting the police in their investigation.”

Edgal assured that at the end of their investigation, people residing in and around Iju-Ishaga axis will heave a sigh of relief because the gang has been committing traffic robbery in the area and they will definitely be caught and charged to court.