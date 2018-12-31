Police arraign man over alleged N1m land fraud

The Police in Kano on Monday arraigned a 36-year-old man, Tahir Ahmad, for allegedly defrauding a man of N1 million.



Ahmad, who resides at Darmanawa Quarters, Kano is facing a charge of forgery and cheating before a Senior Magistrates’ Court in the Kano metropolis.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Yusuf Sale, told the court that one Salisu Garba of Ribado Road, Kano, reported the case at the Filin Hockey Police Station in Kano on Dec. 15.

Sale said the accused sold a plot of land situated at No. 637, Naibawa Quarters, Kano to the complainant at the sum of N1 million.

“The accused collected the money and gave the complainant a fake document for the land,’’ he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 320 and 362 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, the Senior Magistrate, Malam Aminu Fagge, remanded the accused in prison and adjourned the case until Jan.7, 2019 for mention. (NAN)