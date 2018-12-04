Police arraign 4 men for allegedly smoking hemp publicly

The police on Tuesday arraigned four men, Olounwa Fred Gafar Bakare, Yusuf Salewa and Oreoluwa Babalola, in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly smoking (Cannabis) hemp in the public.

The police charged Fred,25; Bakare, 29; Salewa,22; and Babalola, 25, with breach of peace.

The Police Prosecutor, Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Nov. 30 at Tollgate, Ota.

According to him, the men conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by smoking hemp in the public which created fear in the community.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

After the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Matthew ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 21, for hearing. (NAN)