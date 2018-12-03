Police approves promotion of 239 Senior Officers, 7981 Inspectors, 2 AIGs & 10 DCPs.

By: Kingsley Omonobi-

Abuja – The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of two hundred and thirty nine senior Police Officers.



The promoted officers included two Commissioners of Police who were elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police and ten Assistant Commissioners of Police promoted to Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Twelve Superintendents of Police were promoted to Chief Superintendent, seventy six Deputy Superintendents of Police promoted to Superintendent and one hundred and thirty nine Assistant Superintendents of Police promoted to Deputy Superintendent.

The Commission also ratified the promotion of seven thousand nine hundred and eight one Inspectors, products of the last Departmental Selection Board, DSB, to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The promotions were part of the decisions of the Second Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Wudil, Kano and presided over by the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, head of Public Relations said CP. Peter Babatunde Ogunyawo and CP. Mohammed L. Hussein were promoted AIGs while Eusuong P. James, Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji, Abdullahi Shehu, Ajala Elija Ayoola, Ohikere S. Idris, Alfa S. Jibrin, Romokere God’sGift Ibiani, francis A. Bissong, Akika A. Augustine and Peter W. Wagbara, former ACP Operations Delta State Command were promoted Deputy Commissioners.

Superintendents of Police promoted to Chief Superintendents were Yahaya Rabiu Yakasai, Simon Odidi, Musa Umaru, Lucky Seibai, Samuel Onuoha Anele, Moses Iruonagbe, Gambo Ado, Mohammed Umar Bashir, Malam Ezra Danladi, Gloria Reuben, Dalhatu Ibrahim Nuru and Godwin T. Toho.

Felix Obuka Okoro, Sunday Okah, Bamidele John Olatona Adeniyi Victor Coker, Charles Njoku, Kwaruul Ishaya Yakubu and Olowo Omobolaji Adisa were some of the seventy six DSPs promoted to the next rank of SP.

Some of the ASPs promoted DSPs included, Fayiwole Juluis Oluwadare, Kolawole Olagunju, Alabijah Eche and Timothy Jonathan.

The approval of the promotion of the 239 senior officers and ratification of the 7981 Inspectors to ASP have been conveyed to the Inspector General of police for implementation in a letter signed by Musa Istifanus, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission.