Polaris Bank: Customers lament failure of USSD code, others

Abraham Adawa

You have not attended to my issue, tomorrow makes it a month I was debited without reversal.

Polaris Bank responds

Dear Abraham Adawa, Thank you for contacting us. We duly acknowledge the receipt of your message above.

Kindly send us a direct mail to enable us treat your complain.

Thank you.



Omolara Adeyanju-Ogunseyin

Polaris Bank, please work on your Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code used to perform bank transactions. I cannot transfer funds. It is just too stressful. I have been complaining. All you do is keep on empathising. Please do something fast.

Polaris Bank responds

Dear Omolara Adeyanju-Ogunseyin, we write with respect to your complaint above and we empathize with you on the inconvenience experienced in this regard. Kindly assist with the error you were prompted with when you dialed the code.

Dare Israel

Please I cannot use the USSD code for transaction on my mobile since you took over from Skye Bank. I will soon stop banking with you guys.

Polaris Bank

No response

Mansur Rabi’u

Hey Polaris! I can’t check my balance, transfer or buy airtime using your USSD code *833#

Polaris Bank responds

Dear Mansur Rabi’u, we empathize with you on whatever inconveniences this situation might have caused you. Kindly send to our inbox the exact error message you received to enable us assist you further.

Dare Folasayo Odelana

In fact, I am tired of this bank called Polaris. Your USSD service is not working at all. I mean *833#

Polaris Bank responds

Dear Dare Folasayo Odelana, Thank you for the feedback. We empathize with you on whatever inconveniences this situation might have caused you. Kindly send the exact error message you received to yescenter@polarisbanklimited.com to enable us assist you further. Thank you.

Oyeniyi Dolapo Akanji

Please your USSD code is not working especially with Glo network.

Polaris Bank responds

Dear Oyeniyi,We empathize with you on all inconveniences experienced in this regard. Kindly send us direct mail to enable us engage you further. Thank you