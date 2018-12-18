Pipeline vandalism: Ohanaeze, Arewa, other youth councils laud Belemaoil

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — A coalition of youth groups have commended Belemaoil Producing Limited for tackling cultism, pipeline vandalism and sea piracy through jobs created for youths in Niger Delta.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Arewa Youth Council, Ijaw Youth Council, Middle Belt Youths, Northern Youth Coalition, Nigeria Youth Organisation, and National Youth Coalition were among youth bodies that also lauded the founder and President of the firm, Mr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr., for creating thousands of employment and economic empowerment opportunities for youths across the country.

In a communiqué after the extraordinary joint congress of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, and the other youth bodies, the Parliament also passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of NYCN led by Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo.

Reading the communiqué, National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the significant role of Tein Jr. in youth empowerment and development is largely responsible for the peace and stability being enjoyed in parts of the Niger Delta region.