Pinnick tasks NFF reform committee on Nigeria football

By Jacob Ajom

The Nigeria Football Federation yesterday in Lagos inaugurated the Reform Committee headed by the first Vice President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi. Tony Ubani, Sports Editor, Vanguard Newspapers is also a member of the committee.

The Committee which is peopled by experienced sports personalities was charged with initiating ways that can lead to the growth, development and transformation of football in Nigeria.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick said the committee would be given every encouragement it requires to succeed. The NFF boss charged the committee to bring up recommendations that would affect the fortunes of Nigerian football positively.

“This can be the turning point for all of us,” he said, adding, “we expect very gainful recommendations that cab bring about drastic changes in the way we run the sport in order to take us to the level our football deserved.”

He admitted that the NFF was not perfect. “If we were perfect, there would have been no need for this committee,” he said. “We should, therefore put the interest of the country above every other interest and work as a team. We must expunge every trace of animosity and embrace oneness so that together,we can achieve.”

Pinnick also promised to do everything to ensure the recommendations of the committee are implemented. “I cannot afford to assemble this calibre of people to come and spend their time and energies and not implement their recommendations. We will follow the committee’s recommendations religiously,” Pinnick vowed.

Speaking on behalf of the other members of the committee, Dr Abba Yola assured that the committee would do its best to bring about the desired change in the way the sport was run in Nigeria. “First I was moved by the humility demonstrated by the NFF President who said the NFF was not perfect. Another thing that touched me was his promise to implement the recommendations of the committee. So we are assured that whatever we recommend would be implemented.,” assuring, “I can assure you that you have taken the right decision for setting up this committee.”