Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Tinubu, Ambode at swearing-in ceremony Lagos new Hos

On 3:34 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

All Progressives Congress, APC, national leaders, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, others met at the swearing-in ceremony of the state’s new Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja on Monday.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle); his Deputy, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule (4th left); new Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola (4th right), newly appointed Permanent Secretaries – Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja (3rd right); Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Lateef Lawal (2nd right); Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs. Sherifat Bolajoko Balogun (right); Mr. Kosoko Hakeem Adeyemi (left); Health Service Commission, Mr. Adeniji Segun Olufemi (2nd left) and Ministry of Health, Dr. (Mrs) Titilayo Fausat Goncalves (3rd left) during the swearing-in ceremony of the Permanent Secretaries at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, December 31, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), with the new Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola (middle) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (left) during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Head of Service at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, December 31, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), his Deputy, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule (left) and the newly appointed Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola during his swearing-in ceremony at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, December 31, 2018.

3 policemen dismissed for robbing Togo-based businessman in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode
Lagos State Governor, Deputy, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule
Lagos Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.