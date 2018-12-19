PHOTOS: Properties worth millions destroyed by fire in Abule Egba

Idowu Bankole
Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by pipeline fire incident at Abule Egba, in lagos today.
The fire incident was triggered by the activities of Vandals, allegedly scooping petroleum product from a broken oil pipeline in Abule egba.
Cars burnt to ashes in the pipeline fire incident at Abule Egba, Lagos, on Wednesday 19 Dec., 2019
A storey building razed to ashes in the pipeline fire incident at Abule Egba, Lagos, on Wednesday 19 Dec., 2019
Shops and other commercial vehicles destroyed by the pipeline fire incident at Abule Egba.
Tokunbo cars razed by the pipeline fire in Abule Egba, on Wednesday 19 Dec, 2019
Sympathizers look on helplessly as the fire continue to destroy properties
Lagos fire fighters continue to battle the pipeline fire at Abule Egba area of Lagos on Wednesday.
Devastating scene of a fire incident occuring from vandalisers scooping of petrol products from pipelines at Awori U turn, Abule Egba along Lagos-Abeokuta express road, Lagos state on Wednesday. Properties worth several millions of Naira was lost. Photo Joe Akintola, Photo Editor and Akeem Salau
one of the broken pipe by vandals, where fuel was scooped
