Photos: Buhari, Oshiomole, Kukah, Dangote, others during signing of Peace Accord

President Buhari signed on Tuesday Peace Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding by Presidential Candidates and Party Chairmen in Abuja.

President Buhari with L-R: Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Bishop Matthew Kukah, APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomole, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Bishop Matthew Kukah, Chairman National Peace Committee and Former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, Vice Chairman National Peace Committee Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe and Anglican Archbishop of Abuja Province Bishop Nicholas Okoh as he participates at Signing of Peace Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding by Presidential Candidates and Party Chairmen in Abuja on 11th Dec 2018
President Buhari in a group photo with National Peace Committee Members and Presidential aspirants after participating at Signing of Peace Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding by Presidential Candidates and Party Chairmen in Abuja on 11th Dec 2018
President Buhari with Sultan of Sokoto Alh. Sa’ad Abubakar III and L-R: Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Bishop Matthew Kukah as he participates at Signing of Peace Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding by Presidential Candidates and Party Chairmen in Abuja on 11th Dec 2018


