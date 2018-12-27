Photos: Army fete troops in Boko Haram frontline in Borno

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai served meal to troops at front lines of campaign against Boko Haram insurgents at a special Christmas meal organise for the troops in Borno on Wednesday.
