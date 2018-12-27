Breaking News
Photos: Army fete troops in Boko Haram frontline in Borno

On 12:36 pm

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai served meal to troops at front lines of campaign against Boko Haram insurgents at a special Christmas meal organise for the troops in Borno on Wednesday.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (Sitting 2nd, R) and other senior officers with the troops at front lines of campaign against Boko Haram insurgents during Buratai’s visit to the frontline in Borno on Wednesday
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (2nd, L) assisted by other senior officers serve meal to troops at front lines of campaign against Boko Haram insurgents at a special Christmas meal organise for the troops in the frontline in Borno on Wednesday
Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (L) assisted by other senior officers serve meal to troops at front lines of campaign against Boko Haram insurgents at a special Christmas meal organise for the troops in Borno on Wednesday

