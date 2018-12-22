Breaking News
Photos: Ambode and wife at Christmas party

On 6:26 pm

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Saturday urged children to continue to listen to the counsel of their parents and guardian, saying that it is by doing so that they could achieve their set goals and maximise their potentials.

They both spoke at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, during the annual Christmas party organized by the State Government for children in the State.

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, presenting gifts to winners of the various competitions during the 2018 End of the Year Children Christmas party at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle) and his wife, Bolanle (right) dancing with Children during the 2018 End of the Year Children Christmas party at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife, Bolanle interacting with the Children during the 2018 End of the Year Children Christmas party at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife, Bolanle interacting with the Children during the 2018 End of the Year Children Christmas party at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

 

 

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife, Bolanle, and others in a group photograph with kids during the cutting of the cake at the 2018 End of the Year Children Christmas party at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Saturday, December 22, 2018.


