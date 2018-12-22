Photos: Ambode and wife at Christmas party

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Saturday urged children to continue to listen to the counsel of their parents and guardian, saying that it is by doing so that they could achieve their set goals and maximise their potentials.

They both spoke at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, during the annual Christmas party organized by the State Government for children in the State.