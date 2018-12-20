PHOTOS: Accident claims multiple lives in lagos

Idowu Bankole
Accident involving a truck and a commercial bus at Agunlejika before Cele Bus stop, along oshodi Apapa Express road, got four people severely injured while three others died at the scene today, at about 3pm.
The four survivors were taken to isolo general hospital with the help of Lagos state emergency officers and other security agents.
Some of the area boys trying to get the bus off the road
