Pharaoh, you must let our people go, Agbaje hits Tinubu

Jimi Agbaje, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, has likened Bola Tinubu, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the biblical Pharaoh of Egypt.

Agbaje made the comparison in reaction to Tinubu’s mockery of his stance that Lagos state needs from Alphabeta consulting.

Tinubu had on Monday urged Agbaje to learn vulcanising or tailoring if he wants freedom.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, Agbaje said Tinubu is oblivious of reality, hence his inability to realise that Lagosians are groaning.

Agbaje’s statement was signed by Felix Oboagwina, his director of media and publicity.

No vacancy in Alausa for PDP, others — LPM

It read: “Pharaoh, you must let our people go. Apparently, the APC leader has lost touch with reality.

“Otherwise, he would know that like the children of Israel, Lagosians are groaning under the taskmaster that Tinubu and his cronies have turned themselves into in this state that should rate as Nigeria’s foremost.

“We identify with our vulcanisers, tailors and all craftsmen who have the joy of duly-earned freedom after their apprenticeship.

“But it is apparent that, unlike them, those who have gotten used to filthy lucre and the dividends of corruption cannot savour the joy that comes with the legitimate sweat and labour of hardworking artisans.”

Agbaje said Lagosians will be freed from Tinubu and his ilk during the 2019 polls, adding that Pharaoh was forced to allow the Israelites have their freedom after his people were hit by plagues.

He alleged that Tinubu is the head of a vested interest that has turned Lagos into a private enterprise.

Agbaje added: “You wake up one morning and find that like the Jews in Poland during the Second War, you have a toll gate caging you in; and you must pay a toll to leave and return to your home and birthplace in which you used to freely move, you need freedom from those tolls.”