Petrol tanker crushes newly wedded man to death in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A newly wedded man and expectant father identified as Kayode Esan who was a commercial motorcyclist was yesterday crushed to death by a 33,000 laden NNPC tanker in Akure, the Ondo state capital. The tanker driver, his partner and the police traffic warden at the scene were almost lynched but for the timely intervention of police detectives who raced to the scene and gave them protection.

Truck crushes mother of two, one other in Calabar

Reps probe killing of Delsu female students

Okada operators went wild in the Akure metropolis threatening to deal with the traffic warden.

For almost one hour, the Okada operators protested against the gruesome death of their colleague. Eyewitness account had it that the brake of the tanker failed as it was descending from a slope along the First Bank to the Iyeoma Plaza in Akure metropolis.

The police traffic warden on duty was said to have flagged down the driver but the vehicle failed to stop and rammed into the Okada operator at lyeoma Plaza.

It was learnt that the deceased was trapped in-between the two front tyres of the tanker which dragged him and the motorcycle until it stopped after few metres away from the T- Junction. Saturday Vanguard gathered that the victim died on the spot and his mangled corpse were retrieved from under the tanker. Reports had it that the deceased who was a native of Ijutaogbolu in Akure North council area of the state just got married last year while his wife was said to be pregnant.

The driver identified as Tunde who was almost lynched but for the timely intervention of Policemen claimed he was coming from Ore with a full-load of petroleum before his vehicle suffered brake failure.

Eyewitness account said that the deceased’s blood brother was with him on the Okada but was able to jump off the motorcycle immediately he noticed that the tanker was not about to stop as instructed by the traffic warden.