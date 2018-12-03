Persons with disability want free health care for women, children

The Network For the Advancement of People with Visible Disability (NAPVID) on Monday called on government at all levels to provide free health care services for women and children with disabilities.

Mr Melody Omosah, President of the group, made the call at a news conference to mark the 2018 International Day for Persons with disabilities in Benin.

Omosah said the call became necessary because women and children with disabilities were more vulnerable in the community of persons with disabilities.

”Often, we hear of administrative interventions by government promising free health care services to pregnant women, children under five years of age.

”But persons with disabilities are usually omitted from this consideration. we deserve all the medical attention since disabilities can result either from lack or inappropriate medical interventions.

”Government should therefore, provide free medical care for women and children with disabilities as they are more vulnerable in our society,” he said.

Omosah also called on government to facilitate a health insurance scheme for the unemployed and low income earners among adults with disabilities.

According to him, government should also abolish tuition and other forms of levies by students with disabilities in all public schools. They should introduce bursary award to students with disabilities.