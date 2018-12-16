Peace Building: Partnership with church relevant- Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said that partnership with the church and other stakeholders was relevant in peace building process.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was speaking on Sunday in Ughelli at the dedication of the Ughelli Glory Cathedral, of Saint Lazarus Christ Church.

The governor said the state had enjoyed peace since the inception of his administration because of the prevailing prayers of the church and deliberate efforts of traditional rulers in their domains.

He admonished politicians to always give for the propagation of the gospel and the development of the church, pointing out that they must give with a sincere heart to enable them attract more blessings from God.

Governor Okowa said everyone would be judged by God based on how they lived their lives on earth, and urged them to be reconciled with Jesus and make holiness a lifestyle if they must be with the Lord in eternity.

While congratulating the spiritual head of the Saint Lazarus Christ Church, Ughelli, on the successful completion of the church auditorium, Governor Okowa promised to partner with him in the propagation of the gospel.

In a sermon, the south south Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Bishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa said Christians should impact on the lives of people around them especially in the church.

Bishop Awomakpa said just like the Centurion in the scriptures who exhibited an unusual kind of faith which led to the instant healing of his servant, christians should build their faith in God to secure their future.

In his remark the General Overseer and Spiritual Head of Saint Lazarus Christ Church, the Most Reverend Jonathan Arhavwarien thanked Governor Okowa for his support to the church and promised to always pray for his victory in next year’s election.