PDP wickedly abused mandate of Deltans – Obe

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – LEADER of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Isoko nation, Chief Fred Obe has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, “wickedly” abused the mandate serially given to it by the people of Delta State, saying its days in the state were numbered.

Speaking at various Isoko communities when he led thousands of members of the APC to commence campaign for the party tagged “Operation Sweep”, Obe said hope and help were “on the way for Deltans with APC taking over fully in 2019.

“APC in Delta will ensure that power is used for the interest of the people, unlike PDP where power is for the elite”.

Reiterating that the PDP devoted its energies to punish the Isoko people in the last 19 years, he urged the people to vote out the party in 2019 and liberate themselves from the situation which he said could not be allowed to continue.

On the crisis rocking the APC in the state, he said: “Internal wrangling is a common thing in political parties’ affairs. Soon, you will hear that no more in APC. Efforts are being made from the highest leadership of the party to put the issues to rest.

Obe advised members of the state to close rank and be united for victory.