PDP TO PRESIDENT: Nigerians don’t deserve more Suffering

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari for his recent statement enjoining Nigerians to brace up for tough times, saying such a statement was an indication that the first citizen was insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

The party said it is painful that having suffered so much in the past three and half years, all that President Buhari could promise Nigerians is more suffering, at the time they are looking forward to a better life.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP tasked the President to take a cue from world leaders who are busy delivering messages of hope to their people.

“One must indeed wonder what offence President Buhari is punishing Nigerians for, that he could so gleefully declare more suffering for them in the coming year.

“But then, President Buhari has only confirmed what we have known all along; that he has wrecked our once robust economy, that he has no solutions to the challenges facing our country and that the situation can only get worse under his administration.

“The PDP is however astonished by such a statement of President Buhari (and still) expecting Nigerians to vote for him for another four years on a promise of ‘Next Level’ that will foist more hunger and suffering on our nation.

“Indeed, if there are any persons that must tighten their belts, it is not the already impoverished Nigerians who have grown so thin that there is no extra holes left on their belts, but President Buhari and the cabal at the Presidency, who have been flaunting their opulent lifestyles financed with our common patrimony.

“The Buhari Presidency has continued to increase its expensive running costs and has failed to offer any explanation or recover the over N11 trillion (allegedly wasted) from our oil sector by APC interests, yet Mr. President is asking Nigerians to make more sacrifices,” the statement read in part.”

It called on Nigerians to rally behind it’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 elections, adding that he would turn the economy around for good if elected into power.