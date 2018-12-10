PDP to APC: In Character and Integrity, Buhari is not a match for Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) has replied the All Progressives Congress (APC) stating that President Muhammadu Buhari, cannot be a match to its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in character, integrity, competence and public acceptance.

Disclosing this in a statement on Monday, Kola Ologbondiyan, Director, Media & Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Council said that the APC, in raising the issue of personal character of candidates, in its statement, has unwittingly sunk President Buhari’s campaign by opening a flank that ultimately exposes him to public opprobrium.

In as much as the PDP is committed to issue-based campaign and finding solutions to the myriad of problems the incompetent, divisive and extremely corrupt Buhari administration has plunged our nation into, our party is ready and will not hesitate to take on the APC, any time, any day on issues of personal character and integrity, which President Buhari is in clear deficit before Atiku Abubakar.

It is on record that nothing incriminatory has ever been found on Atiku Abubakar, despite being the most investigated politician in our country, particularly by the Buhari Presidency; but can such be said of President Buhari, who has been jittery over Atiku Abubakar’s soaring popularity and acceptance across the board, ahead of the 2019 general election.

In the interim, between President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar, Nigerians know the leader, who is bugged by integrity issues and under whose watch our Presidency became “fantastically corrupt”, with issues of certificate forgery and allegations of sundry frauds in which family members and close relatives are being mentioned.

Nigerians are aware of the leader under whose direct watch, over N11 trillion has been stolen from our petroleum sector and billons of naira frittered away from our National Health Insurance Fund (NHIS) and other revenue agencies in the last three and half years.

They are aware of the leader who has reneged in all his campaign promises; who stays aloof always to the plights of the people and only parades as pro-poor, just to win their votes.

On the issue of achievement, the whole world knows the Nigerian leader whose corrupt administration plunged our nation into economic recession and who cannot point to any development project he initiated and completed in any part of the country or any personal contribution he has made to the development of our nation, either in office or as a private citizen.

Since the APC has raised the issue of character, it should be ready to face the debate when the heat is on.